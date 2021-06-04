Richard Akers Buys 30,000 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

LON:RDW traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 679 ($8.87). 544,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,570. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 672.50. Redrow plc has a 12 month low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDW. UBS Group cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

