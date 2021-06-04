Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $34.98

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.98, but opened at $37.08. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 329 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

