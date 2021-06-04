RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 52,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.92.
About RIV Capital
