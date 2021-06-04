RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 52,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

