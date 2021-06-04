RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 37,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 317,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on RIV Capital from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.