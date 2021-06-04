Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 500 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32.

NYSE MSP opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.97.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $35,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

