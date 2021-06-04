Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.76. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 316,825 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.63. The firm has a market cap of C$598.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4492187 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

