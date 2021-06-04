Ronald A. Paulus Sells 2,400 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 264,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,699. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

