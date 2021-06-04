Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 25,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.99% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.