Roth Capital Downgrades Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Neutral

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OESX opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.24%. Research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.