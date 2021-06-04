Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Price Target to $42.00

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 67.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.76. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $177.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

