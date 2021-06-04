Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.05.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

