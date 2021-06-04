Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Royal Gold by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

RGLD opened at $120.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.