Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 558.30 ($7.29).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 590.60 ($7.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,700.35. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.80 ($7.99). The company has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.