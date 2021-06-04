Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 55.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,930 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Research were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Research by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in National Research by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in National Research by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,812,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

