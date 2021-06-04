Royce & Associates LP Purchases 750 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $463.46 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

