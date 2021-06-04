Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 260.36 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

