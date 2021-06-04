Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,554 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of The St. Joe worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The St. Joe by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $10,253,196.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,474,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

