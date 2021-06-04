Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:RMT opened at $12.26 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
