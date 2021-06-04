RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RSNAY opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

