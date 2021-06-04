Ruffer LLP Invests $1.26 Million in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,726,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. 25,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,793. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.