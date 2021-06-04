Ruffer LLP Invests $1.26 Million in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,726,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. 25,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,793. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.