Ruffer LLP Lowers Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,391,782 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 200.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 26,182,185 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after buying an additional 550,220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 14,705,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after buying an additional 303,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 184,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

