Ruffer LLP Purchases 742,986 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 606.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 742,986 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 1.6% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $52,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,122. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

