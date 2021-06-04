Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 122,988 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 123.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $45,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

LHX stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

