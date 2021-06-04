Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 237.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $47,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

