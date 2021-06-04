Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,363,600 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 235.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $54,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,221,000 after acquiring an additional 302,424 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 888,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,320,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.99. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

