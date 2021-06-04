Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 86,514 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,514 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of The Blackstone Group worth $51,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.40.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

