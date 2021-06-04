Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.52

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.52 and last traded at $121.01, with a volume of 5285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

