Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 79,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,903 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. 265,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,458,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.