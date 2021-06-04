Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,068 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth $141,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4,822.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

