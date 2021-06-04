Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 115 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $296.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.33 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

