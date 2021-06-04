Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.76. 9,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.24. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

