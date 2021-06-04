Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 2,444 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $196.68. 778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,301. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $137.33 and a 1 year high of $197.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.