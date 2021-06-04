salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

