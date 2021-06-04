Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.93 ($31.68).

SZG stock opened at €26.06 ($30.66) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 12-month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.21.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

