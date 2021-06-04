Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

