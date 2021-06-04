Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPHDF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

