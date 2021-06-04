SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $7.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

SAP stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SAP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 36.9% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 23.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

