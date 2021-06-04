SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,228,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

