Saputo (TSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.13.

Shares of SAP traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 80,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,572. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.39 and a 52 week high of C$42.42.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

