Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,225 ($16.00). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,206 ($15.76), with a volume of 177,160 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,178.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18.

Get Savills alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.