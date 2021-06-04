Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,866,458 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $81,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

