Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €132.14 ($155.46). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €131.50 ($154.71), with a volume of 859,113 shares traded.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.17 ($163.73).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €132.04.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.