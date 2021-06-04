Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,574,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRRK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,251. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $942.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

