Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 594,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 419,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 23,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,544. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.