Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

SAIC stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

