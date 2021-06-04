Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.25. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,376. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.56.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

