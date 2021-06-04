Scott Milsten Sells 15,390 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Scott Milsten sold 300 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $8,973.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $323,429.76.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. 270,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,432. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.52 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

