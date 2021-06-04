Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Cut by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of STX opened at $97.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

