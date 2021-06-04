SEB Equities Initiates Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Research analysts at SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

