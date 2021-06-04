Secret (SCRT) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Secret has a market cap of $112.68 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.07 or 0.00520116 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022195 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.55 or 0.01383482 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,972,948 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

